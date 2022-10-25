Corporate insolvency: Rethinking irregular transactions

In a landmark judgment in the matter of Anuj Jain Vs Axis Bank Ltd (February, 26 2020), the Supreme Court upheld the recovery of 758 acres of land valued at over Rs 5,300 crore, which was lost through irregular transactions. Till June this year, 786 applications have been filed to claw back Rs 2,21,104 crore allegedly lost through irregular transactions by firms undergoing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). If this value is retrieved fully, several firms would be rescued. If this value was not alienated, many would not have got into CIRP in the first place.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 23:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU