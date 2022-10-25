Corporate insolvency: Rethinking irregular transactions

In a landmark judgment in the matter of Anuj Jain Vs Axis Bank Ltd (February, 26 2020), the Supreme Court upheld the recovery of 758 acres of land valued at over Rs 5,300 crore, which was lost through irregular transactions. Till June this year, 786 applications have been filed to claw back Rs 2,21,104 crore allegedly lost through irregular transactions by firms undergoing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). If this value is retrieved fully, several firms would be rescued. If this value was not alienated, many would not have got into CIRP in the first place.