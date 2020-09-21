Fall in unemployment rate misleading as govt shows reluctance to spend

The unemployment rate dropped to 6.4 per cent in the week ended September 20. This is the lowest weekly unemployment rate seen in a long time. But, this is hardly a cause for celebration.

Other weekly labour market metrics for September so far indicate deterioration in conditions compared to the situation in August and also compared to the earlier months since the recovery. August itself had seen stagnation in the recovery process from the precipitous lockdown-induced fall of April. Deterioration from the August stagnation implies a possible slipping away of the recovery process ...