Defending the rupee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced measures aimed at boosting inflows to support the . The is under pressure because of a variety of reasons. Higher commodity prices and increasing imports have pushed up demand for foreign currency. The trade deficit in June, for instance, expanded to $25.6 billion and the current account deficit (CAD) is expected to cross 3 per cent of gross domestic product this fiscal year. While the projected level of the CAD is not particularly alarming, the problem is that India is also witnessing large outflows on the capital account. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been selling Indian assets for a while and have taken out over $30 billion since the beginning of the year. Capital is flowing out largely on account of rising risk aversion in the global financial system and increasing interest rates in the US.

