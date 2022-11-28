Don't ignore Covid

China is suffering through a surge in Covid-19 cases, causing the country to report its highest infection numbers for some time, and this has also led to protests against Beijing’s “Covid Zero” policy. These increased cases may well be driven by a yet more infectious sub-variant of Omicron. The fact is that the virus is still spreading and mutating, however much other countries may have pivoted to “living with Covid”. Effectively implementing “living with Covid” policies requires consistent attention, however, from the government. The question is whether the Indian government has allowed its attention to wander. Unlike mainland China, India has managed to get two doses of vaccine out to almost all vulnerable individuals. But living with Covid also requires the administration of regular booster shots and even updated vaccines. India’s record with booster shots — or “precaution doses”, as they are being called in the country — is less impressive. It is necessary therefore for the government to take stock again of how its vaccination programme needs to be reconfigured to ensure that the India of 2023 remains outbreak-free.
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 22:51 IST
