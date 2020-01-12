Don't lose sight of the long term

Geopolitics moved markets last week as US-Iran tensions peaked and then dropped. For a while, it looked as though a major conflict between Iran and the US was inevitable. As of now, it seems this has been averted. Markets crashed all round the world while the crisis boiled up and then, as tensions eased, markets also recovered.

The price of oil and gas first spiked up and then slid down. Markets always respond to uncertainties of this nature with rising volatility. The Iran-US situation is by no means permanently resolved. It could easily flare up again. Apart from the potentially ...