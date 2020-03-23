Letter to BS: Economic stimulus critical to cushion Coronavirus impact

-
That people in the country took note of the seriousness of the evolving situation in their own backyard and across the globe — following the rapid spread of COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus — and extended a whole-hearted support to the "Janata Curfew” call by the Prime Minister to instil the significance of social distancing is truly heartening. While the country has not yet reported any case of community transmission of coronavirus, it should not lead to any room for complacency. By bringing people, including the ones with pre-existing medical conditions such as pneumonia, under the ambit of testing, and by propagating the importance of social distancing, the government at the Centre and the ones in the states appear to be taking all the necessary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19. But what cannot be forgotten at this critical juncture is the importance of economic stimulus to cushion the impact of the outbreak. M Jeyaram Tamil Nadu
