Education in business suit

This is the time when youth are frantically running for admission to professional colleges, making it almost an academic e-battlefield. Shortly, the scene will shift to the courts. This was going on for more than three decades.

In 1989, the Supreme Court wrote that “Indian civilisation recognises education as one of the pious obligations of the human society. To establish and administer educational institutions is considered a religious and charitable object. Education in India has never been a commodity for sale.” That was said when a private medical college in Bengaluru sought ...