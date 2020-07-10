Farmers with phones need smart inputs

Smart farmers with smartphones are seeding an agriculture revolution in the country. From pre-sowing period to cultivation to post-harvest activities. Mobile phone-enabled technology is allowing farmers to make smart and profitable choices.

Farmers across India are being supported in almost every phase of process including pre-sowing information; sowing and crop management; harvesting and storage; and finally, price discovery with market access. A growing cohort of agri-tech start-ups have been working on several aspects of the agriculture value chain. At the centre of this are ...