JUST IN
Strategic space & diffidence
The addiction stigma
Consumer trends that will shape 2023
A tough job for the BJP in Karnataka
GDP for FY23 calls for guarded optimism
How sustained 6.5% growth for the rest of the decade can be realistic
Energy transition in numbers
Time to take stock
Content marketing post-ChatGPT
Opportunities and choices in the Budget
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Strategic space & diffidence
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fewer jumbo jets on domestic routes are better than lots of smaller planes

It's just that no govt so far has forced airlines to use bigger planes on Indian trunk routes

Topics
Boeing 777 | Air India | Singapore Airlines

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

For the last two weeks, Indian aviation, generally, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. For example, thanks to overcrowding, Delhi and Mumbai, India’s busiest airports, have restricted the number of flights — and the airlines have jacked up fares. As traffic grows, we can expect more of this sort of thing.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Boeing 777

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 11:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.