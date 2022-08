Focus on nutrition: PM's appeal in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plea in his recent “Mann Ki Baat” to make eradication a people’s movement is well timed. Though the country has made noticeable progress in alleviating starvation, is still pervasive as evident from the high incidence of anaemia and obesity, both of which affect people’s health and productivity. Since the month of September is observed as “Poshan Maah” (nutrition month) every year, this is the right time to draw attention to the need for a balanced and diversified diet among all classes of the population. The prime minister’s stress on the use of technology for creating awareness about this issue is, therefore, well taken. The government, on its part, has also made some well-advised moves to utilise anganwadis (primary institutions for taking care of children) for this purpose by equipping them with mobile devices and extending their services to adolescent girls.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor