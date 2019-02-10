From insolvency law to tax on motor spare parts, here are key court orders

Ironing out creases in insolvency law Complex issues arising from insolvency proceedings have resulted in a series of judgments by the Supreme Court in recent weeks.

In one of them last week, it upheld the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the appeal, K Sasidhar vs Indian Overseas Bank, and stated the tribunal had justly concluded that the resolution plan of the concerned corporate debtor had not been approved by the requisite percentage of voting share of the financial creditors; and in the absence of any alternative resolution plan presented within ...