Gadkari's wish of unemployment rate falling to 3-4% in 2 yrs must come true

Nitin Gadkari made BJP’s first tangible forward-looking statement on the unemployment rate of the country. In response to a question by Karan Thapar on his show UpFront with Karan Thapar on Monday, May 13, the very business-like minister stated that the unemployment rate would climb down from the current 7.5 per cent to 3-4 per cent within two years.

Mr. Gadkari said this with confidence. Yet, Karan played upon the projection and went ahead to extract a guarantee, a hundred per cent guarantee, as stated by the minister that the unemployment rate would come down to 3-4 per cent in ...