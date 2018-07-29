GST impact on pharma and FMCG firms: Is taxing freebies legally tenable?

Investigations against freebies/extras being provided by various pharma and FMCG companies have been in news, of late. Recently, even banks faced investigation/notices against alleged ‘free of cost’ services. There was an immense criticism of this move and finally, a favourable clarification was issued by the government for banks.

However, ‘free’ supplies it seems will continue to remain a ‘red flag’ for tax authorities. After banks, it appears that the pharma and FMCG companies are now on the radar. Two broad types of schemes can be discussed in ...