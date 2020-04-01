Guess what's keeping e-commerce firms busy

At least two recent research reports, one by Technopak and another by LocalCircles, juxtaposed physical neighbourhood stores (kirana) against e-commerce to show physical retail had served the consumer much better since the lockdown kicked in.

They also gave out numbers to say that e-commerce was a tiny fraction of the total retail pie in the country, suggesting that the role of e-tailing was insignificant even as consumers were forced to stay home due to Covid-19-linked lockdown. Both points had merit, but the reports missed out on why e-commerce failed its loyalists during one of ...