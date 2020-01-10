Here's how pre-budget meetings can stop being dialogue of the deaf

Every year, for the last 30-odd years, in the four or five weeks preceding the budget, the finance minister meets economists and heads of large business houses. Sometimes, the prime minister also meets them. This year has been no different. Until 1987, I was also invited. Since then the government has stopped inviting me.

I think I know why, but it’s only a guess, likely a correct one. It rankled for a few years. Then I realised that none of my friends cared. And the government, of course, didn’t. For it, the exercise is anyway pointless chore. I agree because these ...