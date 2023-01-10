JUST IN
Here's why those opposing entry of foreign universities in India are wrong
Divergent consumer sentiments
Removing barriers to entry
Asia the saver
Ayodhya 'endorsements' of Rahul compel BJP to grab credit for Ram Temple
Budget should avoid subsidies and protection to biz
Fast forward to 2023
How countries treat their ultra-rich
Buyer is liable if builder fails to pay his EMI
A common language for different tongues
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Unscientific development, taxing demands, and more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Here's why those opposing entry of foreign universities in India are wrong

The idea of importing foreign universities is the same as importing anything else. It is meant to improve supply

Topics
UGC | University Grants Commission | Kaushik Basu

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

Some people are very annoyed with the University Grants Commission's (UGC) proposal to allow foreign universities into India on what appear to them as very advantageous terms.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UGC

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 13:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.