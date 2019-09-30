Howdy Modi: The PM may be leading the Indian diaspora into uncharted waters

Overseas Indians have long been seen as strategic assets. They can act as mediators and facilitators for improving ties with the countries they are settled in. In 1999, the Indian diaspora in the US played an important role in the withdrawal of the Burton Amendment which sought to cut US aid to India by 25 per cent over its treatment of minorities and human rights record in Kashmir.

In 2008, it played a significant role in the smooth passage of the India-US Nuclear Agreement. It was not always so. In the early 1990s, the Pakistan lobby dominated Capitol Hill. India could count ...