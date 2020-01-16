Innovations that create markets

“Yeh electric hai kya?” (Is this electric?), I asked innocently. “Nahin. Yeh battery se chalti hai,” (no, it runs on a battery) replied the young man. Obviously he had no idea that the two are the same. We were going from the IIM Calcutta’s (IIMC’s) Joka campus to the Hooghly resort at Raichak.

The plan was to have a cup of tea at the resort and then take the wonderful sunset cruise on the Hooghly river. Our arrival at Raichak was delayed so we missed the sunset. However, we discovered something probably more interesting. Waiting for our bus, my ...