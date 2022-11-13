JUST IN
Business Standard

Insurer needn't pay for VAT on unsold goods

The National Commission said VAT is payable only on sale. If goods are damaged before sale, VAT is not payable, so to claim it is incorrect

BS Opinion | Insurers | VAT

Jehangir B Gai 

Jehangir B Gai

Gaurav Aircon Computers was engaged in the business of distributing electronic items. The company had a warehouse and a tin shed at Vishwakarma Industrial Area in Jaipur, which had been taken on lease.

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 19:50 IST

