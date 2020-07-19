It's time for a retrenchment cover

The Covid-19 crisis has exposed not just India, but the entire world, in more than one way. And everyone has been found wanting. In case of India, the heart-wrenching pictures of migrants walking back to their hometowns without money or resources because the companies (mostly the micro, small and medium-scale enterprises or MSMEs) refused/were unable to pay them, showed our complete lack of preparedness.

Many died on the way. MSMEs or firms employing them had their reasons. They were left high and dry due to lack of demand during the lockdown, and, of course, delayed payments from ...