Letter to BS: Clean air is need of the hour and right of our children

This refers to “That time of the year” (November 5). Despite higher public awareness and wider recognition of the ill-effects of poor air quality, nothing worthwhile is being done by concerned authorities to suitably address the issue. The government of the national capital region and that of neighbouring states are busy blaming each others. Concerted measures to reduce air pollution, particularly during winter season, is completely missing. It has been rightly pointed out in the article that scale of intervention must match the scale of the crisis. Time has perhaps come for some kind of judicial intervention. Clean air is the right of our children and we must not deprive them of that.



Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number