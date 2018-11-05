Letter to BS: Dark night that's fallen on Kashmir not going to loosen grip

This refers to “Have we forgotten Kashmir?” (November 5). The author has rightly pointed out that the lack of empathy shown by the current establishment towards the Kashmir problem will only aggravate the problem. We simply can’t afford to be oblivious of the rising casualties in the valley, be it the loss of security personnel or the civilians.

One part of the problem in Kashmir is the misguided youth who are made to believe that they are being oppressed in their own land by the state. This is not difficult for them to believe as they have seen the constant military presence around them. The security forces deployed to protect them are unfortunately being construed as a tool to oppress them. The need of the hour is to reach out to these people before the situation deteriorate. Debating about the validity of the state’s special status and Article 370 at this point of time would not help in any way.

The idea of India that we all cherish — one which is secular and inclusive — needs to reach Kashmir. The fact that people of all the religions are living peacefully in the rest of the country needs to be exhibited among the youth. This nation has ample amount of opportunities and it has the potential to offer them a chance to live an economically stable and prosperous life — this is the message that needs to go to the valley and the government has to be the messenger.

Pranav Mahashabde, Mumbai

