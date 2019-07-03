Letter to BS: Deepening of corporate bonds will stabilise market

-
ALSO READ
Signs of a maturing bond market
How worried should the Indian market be on US Treasury yield inversion?
RBI monetary policy: Bond market awaits cues on liquidity support
RBI's bond buys in current fiscal year can be inflationary, say economists
Disclose details of electoral bonds before May 30: SC to political parties
-
This refers to “Signs of maturing bond market” (July 3). India’s economy is slowing, inflation is breathing hard and the central bank is cutting interest rates. But the cost of long-term money is refusing to budge. What could be troubling the market is the unknown quantum of public spending via borrowings, which are but sovereign liabilities, beyond the Rs 7 trillion fiscal gap.
This highlights the need for deepening of Indian corporate bonds to meet the funding requirement of the infrastructure sector, particularly by insurance companies and pension funds. Despite interest-rate cuts, the 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 7.4 per cent till recently, only to slip to sub-7 per cent now. Banking sector and bond markets reforms were soft-pedalled when the global economy was in a better shape. But the Trump-disruption era, of uncertain duration, is upon us and the finance ministry needs to be pro-active.
R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU