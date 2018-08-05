Letter to BS: Discount on digital payments on petrol pumps cut to 0.25%

-
ALSO READ
Take swift action: Letter to BS on Nirav Modi's fraud at PNB
Letter to BS: Pak's biggest problem is lack of social, economic stability
Letter to BS: Recent regulations may reduce bank's demand for govt bonds
Letter to BS: ICICI Bank reshuffle has left many questions unanswered
Mystery looms: Letter to BS on Punjab National Bank's Rs 114 bn scam
-
Apropos “Discount on digital payments on petrol pumps cut to 0.25 per cent” (August 3), the cut appears to be a hasty decision. In order to make the day-to-day transactions customer friendly, post demonetisation, the finance ministry introduced several measures, owing to which common citizens switched over to transparent digital transactions for the sake of expediency. With the reduction in cash discounts by 0.50 per cent, it is quite possible that a section of people will prefer cash payments, which has numerous advantages. The finance ministry must rethink the cut, if curbing black money is a priority.
Rajiv N Magal, Haasan
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU