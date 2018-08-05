Letter to BS: Discount on digital payments on petrol pumps cut to 0.25%

Apropos “Discount on digital payments on petrol pumps cut to 0.25 per cent” (August 3), the cut appears to be a hasty decision. In order to make the day-to-day transactions customer friendly, post demonetisation, the finance ministry introduced several measures, owing to which common citizens switched over to transparent digital transactions for the sake of expediency. With the reduction in cash discounts by 0.50 per cent, it is quite possible that a section of people will prefer cash payments, which has numerous advantages. The finance ministry must rethink the cut, if curbing black money is a priority.

Rajiv N Magal, Haasan

