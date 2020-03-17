Letter to BS: Global community must be united to fight coronavirus scare

The outbreak of the has not only taken a heavy toll on human lives but has also put the economy, businesses and the global markets in the doldrums. There are curbs on mass gatherings, pleas to remain at home and an embargo on air travel. The number of novel cases in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday after fresh cases were reported from several states. The global community must put up a united front to tackle the medical emergency arising out of Covid-19.

