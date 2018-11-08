Letter to BS: Govt is indulged in making statues, changing names of cities

-
Apropos “Labour statistics disappoint in October”(November 5). This is a matter of great concern that the unemployment rate in India is increasing day by day. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy data, it rose to 6.9 per cent in October that is the highest in two years. The labour participation rate fell sharply to 42.4 per cent, which is the lowest since January 2016. The count of the unemployed persons actively looking for jobs almost doubled to 29.5 million in October 2018, while October to December is traditionally the job creation period across all sectors in the Indian economy. The government is indulged in making statues and changing the names of cities. People are now disillusioned by the fake promises of the government.
Q B Malik New Delhi
