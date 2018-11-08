Letter to BS: Govt must bestow attention to enhancing earnings of farmers

This refers to the editorial “Be ready for volatility” (November 8). The persisting negative sentiments are driving away investors from the market resulting in a sizable outflow of capital and finally leading to a drastic erosion in the market capitalisation of the India Inc. The government has to look for immediate resolution of the disturbing factors. Further, the government and the banking regulator must function in sync to engage in the resolution of disturbing issues to regain the faith of investors.

The government must bestow more attention to enhancing the earnings of the farmers. Swift execution of reforms is needed to boost cash flow in India Inc. All these would boost investor confidence.

VSK Pillai Vishakham

