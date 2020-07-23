Letter to BS: Hope Oxford Covid-19 vaccine put an end to our misery

The good news that early-stage clinical trials of the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine candidate (AZD1222), licensed by AstraZeneca pharmaceuticals, is safe and in­duces an immune response truly gives the world a glimmer of hope at a time when it is facing one of the deadliest pandemic in recent times. Though more tests have to be done before it is made available for public, there is hope for mankind even as the pandemic has already claimed more than six lakh lives and infected millions of people around the globe. Many other nations, including India, are also on the path of developing a vaccine.

There is something to rejoice as Serum Institute of India, one of the premium immunobiological drugs manufacturers of the country, has entered into a manufacturing partnership with AstraZeneca once the vaccine trial is successful.

The human trials will be done in August and a confirmed analysis will be possible by October or November, according to the company, and if everything goes well then the vaccine will be ready by December. Let us hope this vaccine and others, that are also being tested, put an end to the mental and physical misery of people around the globe.

M Pradyu Kannur

