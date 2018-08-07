Letter to BS: Imran Khan has opportunity to prove mettle off the field

The bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have always been a matter of concern. It is a well-established fact that the game of cricket between the two countries has always generated huge passion and sentiments — possibly the one and only integrating force between the two countries. Imran Khan (pictured), cricketer turned politician, has now won on the political turf for premiership in the 2018 elections and his party has emerged as the largest political party in Pakistan. Unlike previous years, the Khan factor could now prove to be a slightly advantageous proposition for India but expecting a miracle from him is tantamount to living in a fool’s paradise.

Given the pathetic all-round economic environment in Pakistan, Khan has to attend to it on a war footing and put the economy back on track. The socio-economic fabric in Pakistan is crippled and the country is like a ship without a rudder. It needs huge resources for rehabilitation but fund raising is a big problem in view of the deteriorating ties with the West over the issue of terror.

To be able to convince the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, among others, Pakistan must also give a concrete plan of action to contain terror on its soil, which is proving to be a major destabilsing factor, creating unrest around the globe. It is also that the army in Pakistan that has been controlling the country remotely will not allow Khan to soften his stand on the country's foreign policy, especially with regards to India. Khan will be under heavy pressure to act tough. He has a Herculean task ahead of him but given his credentials, he will certainly have an edge over his predecessors and one can only hope he would deliver. He is a great strategist. Here is a great opportunity for Khan to prove his mettle off the field. India, on its part, has to be cautious and watching the developments on the neighbour’s soil to be able to respond appropriately.

Srinivasan Umashankar, Nagpur

