Letter to BS: India Inc shouldn't surrender to foreign economic dominance

This refers to “May the best man win” (February 19). I do not agree with the views expressed in the article. The author seems to suggest that should not worry if our brands get taken over by foreign players. The recent spate of incidents is not a sign of Indian industry coming of age but of defeat and gradual surrender to foreign economic dominance. Our large market is getting exploited by every and they do not create any direct value as all the value goes overseas. Why cant have strong homegrown brands that can ensure more value creation in the country? We should work towards making Indian brands truly global and creating value forever.

Sumit Chadha via email

