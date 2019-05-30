Letter to BS: Indian tourism sector could be a big supplier of jobs

This refers to the article, “It’s about high quality jobs” (May 30). The article is worth reading and has wonderful suggestions for creating high quality jobs in the country. In a country like ours where there is an increasing demand for quality jobs, it is essential to change the mindset of the people. Like the IT sector, tourism in India could be a big supplier of quality jobs and can meet the aspirations of the qualified youth of our country. Take the example of Scandinavian and Nordic countries that attract a lot of tourists specially during the summer. The sector employs a large number of young people and earns a huge revenue. It is also agreed that the manufacturing sector could provide millions of high quality jobs with labour reforms but suffer due to the wrong policies of the government. It is suggested that the youth be trained in sectors like tourism, food processing, garment and footwear manufacturing that have a huge presence in the international markets. A limited number of government and corporate jobs will not be able to solve the unemployment problem of India. What is needed is innovative thinking and proper planning.

