Letter to BS: Manmohan should have shown spine post Rahul ordinance episode

Letter to BS: Grow up, Bollywood! Have guts to make a Parasite-like movie
This refers to your news report “Should I quit: Manmohan asked me after Rahul ordinance episode, says Montek”. In September 2013, the then Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi appeared at a press meet and dramatically rubbished an Ordinance, calling it “complete nonsense”. The Ordinance, to save convicted legislators from disqualification, was earlier cleared by the cabinet led by former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Following this public rebuke, if Singh had resigned, his stock would have gone up as a leader with a spine. Keeping quiet, albeit with a stiff upper lip, only strengthened the public perception that he was a puppet PM, with the levers of power held by the mother-son duo. What matters is what one does and not the chair one occupies.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

First Published: Mon, February 17 2020. 21:53 IST

