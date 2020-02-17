Letter to BS: Manmohan should have shown spine post Rahul ordinance episode





can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number

V Jayaraman, ChennaiThe Editor, Business StandardNehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar MargNew Delhi 110 002Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.inAll must have a postal address and telephone number

This refers to your news report “Should I quit: Manmohan asked me after Rahul ordinance episode, says Montek”. In September 2013, the then vice-president appeared at a press meet and dramatically rubbished an Ordinance, calling it “complete nonsense”. The Ordinance, to save convicted legislators from disqualification, was earlier cleared by the cabinet led by former prime minister Following this public rebuke, if Singh had resigned, his stock would have gone up as a leader with a spine. Keeping quiet, albeit with a stiff upper lip, only strengthened the public perception that he was a puppet PM, with the levers of power held by the mother-son duo. What matters is what one does and not the chair one occupies.