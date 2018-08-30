Letter to BS: People in power or control should let go when necessary

In his column “Just let go and grow roses” (August 30) Pratip Kar makes an interesting observation that or control should let go when necessary. One situation when this is necessary is the time the incumbent is on the threshold of entering the level of incompetence. This would be the case when too many changes in business environment or volatile turmoil within the organisation may call for a different set of competence the individual may not possess. Better to hand over then.

Another ‘when’ moment is: The organisation has a strong bench strength and the potential successor (and those down the hierarchy) is in a position to provide a new direction and quantum leap to the organisation. The third scenario is when the incumbent is on the verge of becoming a workaholic neglecting his/her family and joys of life altogether. This arises from the narcissistic notion that he/she is indispensable to the organisation.

Last, one may employ “let go” as a temporary step, a tactical retreat-getting away from the scene because the team or the owners of business do not see eye to eye with him/her though his/her strategy is what the company needs. Consequent downfall of the set-up would make his recall inevitable and position more respectable.



Y G Chouksey Pune

