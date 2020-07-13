Letter to BS: Question is whether police deserve garlands or brickbats

-
I was amused to see the photographs of people garlanding policemen as a mark of appreciation for killing Vikas Dubey. I can’t comprehend what special act those men in uniform performed to deserve such accolade. Dubey could not be arrested for five good days, though he travelled 1,200 km in a car that too during the Covid lockdown when many inter-state borders are sealed. He was weaponless when he surrendered. What can you say of our police if he alone, sitting surrounded by four other well-trained cops, could disarm one of them to force a fight back. The question to be asked is whether the police deserve garlands or brickbats. The same is the situation with the China-India conflict. China has taken hold of our territory and has forced a change in the status of the LAC by making us move backwards. Still we are saying, “Hamne China ko sabak sikha diya hai (We have taught a lesson to China”.
Bhartendu Sood Chandigarh
