Letter to BS: Rename West Bengal demand is old wine in new bottle

-
ALSO READ
Mamata showcases hotels, industry to bolster her claim of 'peaceful Bengal'
Doctors' strike continues in West Bengal, enters fifth consecutive day
Mamata protests centre's advisory, says 'law and order' fine in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee offers to quit as West Bengal CM, party rejects the request
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, a cop who came in from the cold
-
On July 26, 2018, the West Bengal Assembly had passed a resolution unanimously to change the name of the state as Bangla. In 2011, a suggestion had come to change the name of the state as Paschimbanga. But the suggestion was turned down by the UPA government. In 2016, it was reportedly proposed to rename the state as Bengal in English, Bangla in Bengali and Bangal in Hindi. Finally, the state insisted to change the name as Bangla which was turned down by the Centre recently.
The NDA government is justified in rejecting the proposal as the name is “part and parcel” of Bangladesh. There have been many changes of names of Indian cities. But no government in India has thought of changing the name of India as Bharat. It will be nice to rename India as Bharat.
K V Seetharamiah, Hassan
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU