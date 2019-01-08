Letter to BS: Reservation for general category should not breach 50% cap

-
-
This refers to your editorial “A welcome quota” (January 8). Providing 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward sections in the general category is a step in the right direction. If India is to progress, we need to encourage the culture of meritocracy. This will only be possible if we gradually move away from caste and religion-based reservation system to the one based on economic considerations. Reservation needs to be provided to all the deserving candidates who are marginalised due to their weak financial background, irrespective of their gender, caste, race or religion. Such a move has the potential of rewarding merit and at the same time address the social concern of discrimination. It will help the country realise its potential.
Ketan K Shah Ahmedabad
