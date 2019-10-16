Letter to BS: There is a dire need to safeguard bank depositors

The middle class toils day and night to save money for future needs and deposits it in considering them to be 100 per cent safe. But rich scamsters loot the leaving the depositors in the lurch. So there is a dire need to safeguard the bank depositors and increase the deposit insurance to at least Rs 50 lakh from the current Rs 1 lakh. may pass on the cost of insurance to depositors indirectly. Otherwise, people will stop depositing their life's savings in banks and the banking system will collapse.

A K Gupta, Ludhiana

