Letter to BS: Violence in Northeast Delhi leaves a lot of questions

Following the recent communal riots in Delhi, a lot of questions are being asked about the new and proposed citizenship laws and there are suggestions that these be amended. Let us not fall into the trap and make any concessions. What is needed is a law that disincentivises any immigration. Thus all immigrants, regardless of religion and their descendants should only be given a “resident alien” status with no other identity document. They should be denied voting rights, property rights, employment in any sector, any subsidies, reservations etc.

Only such a rights debilitating law will prevent future immigration. Even their children will be resident aliens. The US, Singapore etc have such demographic divisions. We can have it also. And a corollary law sending anyone with fake, false documents back to where he came from. We need laws that have no ifs, ands, and buts. Let us lose a few million minority votes, but ensure that millions of fake votes are not cast.

T R Ramaswami

Mumbai
First Published: Sun, March 01 2020. 20:02 IST

