Long queues outside liquor shops pose a new challenge for Delhi Police

Delhi Police's bottle of woes

Notwithstanding the whopping 70 per cent "special corona fee" on the maximum retail price of alcohol, the queues outside liquor shops in the national capital continued to be long on Tuesday. If sources are to be believed, this has caused some heartburn among Delhi Police ranks as the force is already bogged down with disaster-management duties — ranging from curbing movements, assisting in the supply of essentials to providing relief measures. Some senior officers say that the government should review its decision to open liquor shops, otherwise the police might be forced to shut them if crowd management gets out of hand. Some are also considering writing to the state excise department officials to deploy their own manpower and flying squads to assist security personnel and ensure smooth supply and sale amid heavy demand.

‘A recurring feature’

While Delhi Police is fretting over the long queues in front of liquor shops, the long queues at the vends in neighbouring UP have given opposition parties the ammunition they needed to attack the state government. Lapping up the opportunity, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav observed that long queues had become a recurring feature in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation, be it at banks during demonetisation of 2016, or at liquor shops now. Yadav wondered if similar queues would be needed for the country to become a five trillion-dollar economy as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

Shut-and-open case

Madhya Pradesh has a problem. Even though the state government has allowed liquor sales in its green and orange zones, contractors are not in favour of opening their outlets. The ostensible reason is the steep rise in Covid-19 cases. Several liquor contractors met senior excise officials in Bhopal on Monday. Later they held their meeting, where it was decided that the outlets would not be opened. Sources said the real issue was licence fee. Once shops are opened, traders would have to pay the fees even if their sales don’t match the targets, which is likely, given the restrictions on movements and gatherings. Traders are of the view that the state government should offer them a licence waiver because their outlets were shut for about 40 days. The excise department, on the other hand, has threatened action if shops remain closed.