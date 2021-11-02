Modi socio-nomics starts to pay off

A recent article in the Financial Times, authored by global investment strategist Ruchir Sharma, makes a simple point: Countries which went over the top in providing massive fiscal and monetary stimuli after Covid laid their economies low did not get bang for the buck. In fact, they may be heading for a debt trap.

He does not mention India, which did not do any such thing. The question is: What did Narendra Modi and his group of low-profile economic think-tankers see that the experts did not? In fact, one should go further and ask the experts, especially those who prefer to view ...