JUST IN
Let's get graphic
Wealth & inequality as derivatives of time
A more interesting election ahead
Quantum computing: Progress amidst hype
Defence industry perks up: India's decades-old ambition and its paradoxes
A new legislation for women's representation: The need of the hour
Capital gains tax: A capital conundrum
Net zero transition for $7 trillion
A difficult year with worse to follow
Three polls, three parties, three outcomes
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Quantum computing: Progress amidst hype
Business Standard

Modi, the mask, ideology

Modi broke the hypocrisy of softening ideology once in power. Does he still need it electorally as his almighty personality cult overshadows it?

Topics
Narendra Modi | BJP | BS Opinion

Shekhar Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Shekhar Gupta

One more round of elections is over and we can future-gaze. Let’s begin with a question we raised in a National Interest exactly three months after Narendra Modi had been sworn in as prime minister in 2014: Have you ever seen a political leader who resembles his mask as much as Mr Modi does?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.