New law, old problems

Despite the sustained underwhelming performance of (SEZs) over the past half century, the government has chosen to double down on the concept by expanding the ambit of these zones under a new law to be presented in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. The Development Enterprise and Services Hub (DESH) Bill, 2022, which replaces the existing SEZ law of 2005, is an ambitious piece of legislation that aims to create mega-manufacturing and investment hubs that will facilitate both export-oriented and domestic investment, playing the dual role of domestic tariff area and SEZ. The development hubs will come up under regional boards in states and Union Territories and, according to available information, could be set up by the Centre, the states, jointly by the two, or by a manufacturer of goods and services.

