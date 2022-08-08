New terms of trade

After rising by over 40 per cent in the last fiscal year, India’s growth has moderated. Although the recent moderation is partly because of the imposition of export restrictions to contain domestic inflation, the surge was not expected to sustain as it was significantly driven by global commodity prices. However, the importance of attaining and maintaining higher levels of exports cannot be overestimated. It can be an important driver of growth, which India has been missing for a while. Before the post-pandemic boom, exports remained virtually flat for several years, which affected the overall economic growth. It is thus important that India builds on the momentum it gained after the pandemic and sustains a reasonable rate of exports growth over the medium term. Since this will need policy support, the government did well last week by restructuring the commerce department.

