JUST IN
Import dependence
Comprehensive approach
Systemic failure
Policy dilemma
On the world stage
Bailout or not?
Power equations
Terms of engagement
Widening protectionism
Shifting expectations
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Best of BS Opinion: India's export cushion, import dependence, and more
icon-arrow-left
Global law, local practice
Business Standard

Non-essential curbs

Policy focus must shift from imports to exports

Topics
trade deficit | Indian Economy | Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The expanding trade deficit has prompted the government to actively curb imports. Reflecting the global economic slowdown, India’s merchandise exports contracted 8.8 per cent in February to $33.88 billion, compared to the same period last year. For this fiscal year so far (April-February), merchandise exports have grown 7.55 per cent, compared to the equivalent period last year. Merchandise imports also contracted 8.2 per cent in February, while the trade deficit was at $17.43 billion. The merchandise trade deficit for the fiscal year so far came at $247.53 billion. It was about $172 billion during the same period last year. Sustained robust growth in services exports has helped narrow the overall (merchandise and services) trade deficit.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on trade deficit

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 22:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.