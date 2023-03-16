Non-essential curbs

The expanding trade deficit has prompted the government to actively curb imports. Reflecting the global economic slowdown, India’s merchandise exports contracted 8.8 per cent in February to $33.88 billion, compared to the same period last year. For this fiscal year so far (April-February), merchandise exports have grown 7.55 per cent, compared to the equivalent period last year. Merchandise imports also contracted 8.2 per cent in February, while the trade deficit was at $17.43 billion. The merchandise trade deficit for the fiscal year so far came at $247.53 billion. It was about $172 billion during the same period last year. Sustained robust growth in services exports has helped narrow the overall (merchandise and services) trade deficit.
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 22:24 IST
