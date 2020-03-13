Of rajas and prajas, Aya Rams and Gaya Rams

When Madhavrao Scindia was so tragically killed in 2001, I wrote he was one of the best prime ministers the Congress couldn’t provide because even Manmohan Singh’s wisdom and experience were “totally obscured by Sonia Gandhi’s alien aloofness”.

It’s sadly ironical that nearly 19 years later the same factor should be cited as a major reason for his son’s transformation from party loyalist to political soldier of fortune. I asked Madhavrao about party morale before the 1991 election. “Fighting fit!” he shot back. ...