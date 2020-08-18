On being a Biden conservative

The other day I spotted a sticker that read, “Settle for Biden, 2020.” It spoke for me. To be a Biden conservative is to feel about as much enthusiasm for the presumptive Democratic nominee as a Sanders socialist might, albeit from the opposite direction. Everyone is aware of the former vice president’s foibles.

Every conservative can point to his policy blunders and offences. The most obvious recommendations for Joe Biden are a succession of “isn’ts.” He isn’t Donald Trump. He isn’t Bernie Sanders. He is not angry, bigoted, cruel, ...