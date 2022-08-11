Regulating digital lending

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the first set of norms to regulate . This follows up on the recommendations made by a working group set up to examine this space in January 2021. The central bank also said it would release a second set of norms after engagement with the government and other stakeholders. There may also be a need to set up institutional mechanisms and, perhaps, institute legislative changes. The oversight of this nascent segment is vital. It has seen breakneck growth, anecdotal allegations of a large number of frauds, and the hard-selling of such products to digitally unaware customers who don’t understand the implications and fine print. Action must not only be taken to protect citizens; the central bank is also right to be concerned about the possibility of widespread defaults in a fast-growing, bubbly segment. It must ensure defaults don’t occur on a large scale and that there is no cascading.

