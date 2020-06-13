Road map for a $5-trn self-reliant economy

The Narendra Modi government has completed the first year of its second term. The 2019 mandate was historic. It is a source of confidence but also throws up challenges. In the first five years, the focus was on structural changes, creating a transparent business ecosystem and a level playing field.

Mr Modi made transformative changes in the ecosystem, taking challenges head on. The first year of the second term was no different. The government has been using technology to build State capacity. It identifies the problem, creating technical solutions, integrating stakeholders into ...