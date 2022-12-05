JUST IN
Carbon sinks: The good and the bad
A slow and flawed transition
The corporate push towards 'one nation, one media'
Why does India continue to have an export problem? Sociology may answer
A 35-basis-point rate increase could be par for the course
Overcaution could stymie investment advisory's growth
Finfluencers: Sebi's lost battle
Emerging AI: What awaits us?
It's time for evangelising fintech governance
Draft DESH Bill seeks to bail out SEZ units
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
The corporate push towards 'one nation, one media'
Business Standard

Rural sentiments upbeat in November

The consolidation of consumer sentiments in November rests upon an expectation that the economy will do well in the near- and medium-term future

Topics
CMIE | Indian Economy | consumer sentiment

Mahesh Vyas 

Follow this columnist
Mahesh Vyas

Rural India performed quite well in November. The labour participation rate inched up and the unemployment rate dropped. As a result, the employment rate increased from 37 per cent in October to 37.5 per cent in November 2022. The employment rate is the most important labour market indicator and its increase indicates that a larger proportion of the working age population is employed. Even a small increase in the employment rate translates into millions of jobs. For example, the 0.5 percentage point increase in November led to the addition of 4.3 million jobs in rural India.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CMIE

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.