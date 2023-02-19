JUST IN
Saving the land for better use
CO2 arbitrage will make heroes
Hospital held liable for acting without consent
Technology is making trade more trendy
Honeymoon with record profits may end in March
Finding Nellie's smoking gun
Of fake trees and moondust sunscreen
Will a new, improved Coke Studio succeed?
A 'truth' waiting to be told
Billionaire Raj: The rise of India's multi-business conglomerates
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Saving the land for better use
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Russia-Ukraine war brings about structural changes in global trade

Even the western countries will find it difficult to absorb the costs of helping Ukraine fight Russia and rebuild its civilian infrastructure and host millions of refugees

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine civil war | Global Trade

TNC Rajagopalan 

TNC Rajagopalan

This Friday marks the completion of one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending the global economy into a tailspin for a while. The war has led to some structural changes in global trade that can only result in sub-optimal outcomes.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 23:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.